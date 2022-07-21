Lane Community College serving as practice facility for World Athletics Championship athletes

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before athletes take the world stage at Hayward Field, some of them are practicing on the Lane Community College track.
Athletes representing countries from Japan, Germany, Poland, South Africa, Jamaica and Ethiopia were on the track Thursday morning.
“It’s super cool, I feel really honored,” said Bill Steyer. “This Olympic-caliber facility that so many of these athletes appreciate to be able to come here to practice on, because it is very similar to the facilities they compete on.”
Steyer said the difference between this track and other tracks are the lanes are 4 feet wide, and the curves are 120 meters long. The track was also resurfaced a year and a half ago thanks to a $500,000 grant.
“Hayward is the top-notch facility, but to combine our facility that is a new upgraded facility with that makes it just an ideal package,” Steyer said.
Steyer said the track has been used for practice before like during last year’s Olympic trials. Through six days of competition, he says the feedback from coaches and athletes has been nothing but positive.
“The first thing they say is, 'wow this is just a community college you have an amazing facility, not only nationally but also internationally.' So that makes me feel honored to be coach of a program that has such a great facility,” Steyer said.
Steyer said fans of all ages have come just to get a close up view of all of these athletes since the games began, and hopes it sparks an interest towards younger children participating in track and field.
The LCC track is open to the public to watch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of the games on Sunday.