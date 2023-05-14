 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central
Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,
South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington.

Lane Community College to host trades expo and open house on May 20

Lane Community College Sign

EUGENE, Ore. – A trades expo and open house providing a look at Lane Community College’s programs and facilities will be held at LCC’s main campus on May 20, the college said.

LCC officials said the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature campus tours and an up-close opportunity to look into trade programs and big rigs. Art displays, music, hands-on activities and fun with Ty the Titan are also part of the event’s schedule, the college said.

"This is a great opportunity for people to see what Lane Community College has to offer," said Lane Community College President Stephanie Bulger. "Our programs are among the best in the region, and this event is a chance to experience them firsthand."

The event is free and open to the public, and parking is available, LCC officials said. The college also said Spanish interpreters will be available.

For more information, visit LCC online.

