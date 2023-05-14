Lane Community College to host trades expo and open house on May 20

EUGENE, Ore. – A trades expo and open house providing a look at Lane Community College’s programs and facilities will be held at LCC’s main campus on May 20, the college said.
LCC officials said the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature campus tours and an up-close opportunity to look into trade programs and big rigs. Art displays, music, hands-on activities and fun with Ty the Titan are also part of the event’s schedule, the college said.
"This is a great opportunity for people to see what Lane Community College has to offer," said Lane Community College President Stephanie Bulger. "Our programs are among the best in the region, and this event is a chance to experience them firsthand."
The event is free and open to the public, and parking is available, LCC officials said. The college also said Spanish interpreters will be available.
