Lane Community College to offer free childcare training class on June 24

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Community College has announced a free one-day training for qualified individuals interested in professional childcare careers, the college said.
LCC officials said the class is coordinated with Quality Care Connections staff, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 24 at Lane Community College’s main campus, located at 4000 E. 30th Ave., in Building 4. The class is designed as a fast-track training session to help those qualified into jobs working with children, college officials said.
“The jobs for entry level childcare professionals are plentiful in small home based environments, as well as larger centers, as we head into the summer months.” said Quality Improvement Specialist April-Kay Williams. “Ready to work entry level positions include Certified Center - Aid I, Certified Family - Assistant I, Assistant Program Leader - Certified School-Age Centers, Register Family - Support Substitute, Cook, and/or Support Staff.”
Trainings and certifications on an individual basis often take months of one-day classes and exams and incur costs of exams and other resources to complete requirements, LCC officials said. For this class, participants are provided materials online, in-person, and printed to help ensure their success in their training.
The class provides comprehensive health and safety training as well as hands-on skills necessary for working in child care facilities throughout Oregon, Williams said.
