Lane Community College's economic contributions are significant, study says

EUGENE, Ore. – According to a new report, Lane Community College’s regional economic contributions are significant, with $674.6 million generated annually into the regional economy, the college said.
LCC officials said that a study by the labor analytics firm Lightcast details the college’s economic contributions in multiple categories, ranging from earnings by former students to LCC’s role as an employer. LCC supports close to 8,900 jobs and employs a total of 890 faculty and staff with a payroll of $83.5 million and $50.4 million in daily operational costs, which stimulates further business in the local community, the report said.
"This comprehensive research underscores what we've always believed: Lane Community College isn't just an educational institution, but a pillar of the local economy,” said Stephanie Bulger, president of LCC. “We impact thousands of lives every day, steering them towards a brighter future."
The study also reported that a LCC associate degree recipient can expect to make $7,900 more annually than a high school graduate, college officials said. Bulger said every dollar invested into the college means an increase in earnings for its students.
“The numbers are telling,” Bulger said. “For every dollar invested in our college, our students see an upswing of $4.80 in earnings, translating to an annual return of 18.4%. Moreover, the broader community benefits too, with taxpayers enjoying an incremental $1.10 in added tax revenue owing to students' escalated lifetime earnings and business upsurge."
According to the report, LCC’s societal benefits, which include health savings, reduced crime rates, income assistance and the value of increased future incomes for its students, total $870.7 million. Austin Folnagy, chair of LCC’s board of education, said that the college’s alumni are a testament to the college’s continued success.
“Our alumni are testimonies to our success,” Folnagy said. “Armed with education and essential workforce training from LCC, they are earning more, living better, and contributing effectively to businesses across industry sectors. It's a ripple effect where everyone stands to gain."