Lane Community College's Fire Management program heading into it's second year

EUGENE, Ore -- Fires are becoming more prevalent now more than ever before, and fire crews are doing their best to keep them under control.
But at Lane Community College, fire educators said a new approach is needed. Timothy Ingalsbee is one of the instructors of fire courses at LCC. He believes fires are inevitable no matter how much care is taken to prevent them. That's why their program focuses more on wildfire behavior and learning how to map out fires instead of fire suppression.
Ingalsbee said, "The fun stuff is actually applying fire to the land. The folks that have been conditioned to fear or loathe or hate wildfire, haven't yet had the experience of working with fire."
The program also teaches students how to manage vegetation, especially in drier conditions, so wildfires don't have more fuel.
Ingalsbee said, "There's a lot that can be gained, you don't have to be a professional, you can just be an interested citizen looking to help your community."
Much of the skills and courses students learn here were inspired by similar programs at other schools. The goal of the program is to build up the fire management workforce. When one LCC student, William Koelblin, found out about the program, he was impressed.
He said, "I feel like it would be a program, that could help a lot of people because a lot of people are definitely interested in forests, and fires, and helping."
The course was structured so students can learn everything they need to know in three semesters. After that they'll be rewarded a certificate in wildland management. Koelblin believes that with the wildfires he's seen, more fire experts wouldn't hurt.
He said, "With how big they got and how it affected a lot of people's health, I feel like it would definitely be something to help, just to teach people about."