Lane County Animal Services to host emergency livestock care training

EUGENE, Ore. – A training focused on emergency livestock care hosted by Lane County Animal Services will be held on Saturday morning at Lane County Public Works, located at 3040 N. Delta Highway, according to county officials.

The county said that the training, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on June 24, will help volunteers learn how to properly transport, feed, and shelter livestock in the event of an emergency situation, such as a wildfire evacuation. Previous experience with large animals is not necessary, but volunteers should be comfortable working around large animals, county officials said.

“We rely on volunteers to help care for horses, goats, chickens and other livestock during emergency evacuations and this training will help increase the number of people ready to help,” said Lane County Animal Welfare Officer Isabel Merritt. “It’s incredible to have so many caring community members help us take care of these animals while their owners are evacuated from their homes.”

Volunteers help transport animals out of evacuation zones, support animals that are sheltering in place in evacuation zones with food, water, and welfare checks, and provide such care as feeding, grooming and cleanup after being sheltered with the animal services, the county said.

The 2022 Cedar Creek Fire saw volunteers assist with the evacuation of more than 80 animals that included horses, goats, and chickens, according to animal services officials at the time. . During the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire, nearly 600 animals were sheltered, officials said.

Volunteers between ages 15 and 18 need to have a guardian’s signed release before they can volunteer during an active emergency, but do not need a release to attend the training, county officials said. The county said volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

County officials said anyone interested in attending should email Lane County Animal Services. More information on large animal evacuations can be found online.