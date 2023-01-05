Lane County awarded millions of federal dollars to fund infrastructure projects

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County commissioners said they were pleased when federal money was approved to provide funding for key infrastructure.
Approximately $3.1 million is going to be given to the county. The three projects to be funded are community initiated, meaning congressional leaders spoke directly with local officials to find out what the community needs.
According to the board these projects address public safety directly. The Lane County Sheriff's Office is getting $176,000 to update its dispatch center consoles. For dispatchers, this will be the first upgrade to their work stations in more than 15 years.
"Incredibly high-stress, high-stakes work, with really outdated equipment," said Laurie Trieger, vice-chair of the Lane County Board of Commissioners. "Just for their physical comfort, it's a 24/7, 365 operation and they really deserve to have upgraded and good equipment that they can work from."
The bulk of the money is being given to two other projects. One is a behavioral health stabilization center and another is a facility with the capabilities to withstand natural disasters such as earthquakes. They both received $1.5 million. Lane County also reached out to the state legislature for additional funding for a natural disaster facility. This could be built at the Lane County Fairgrounds to help respond to earthquakes, among other things.
"Having a structure there that can withstand in the event of Cascadia, the big one, it will be really important to have a facility that we know will not only be standing but be operational and safe," said Commissioner Trieger.
Regarding the behavioral health center, Trieger says the facility will do much to help people suffering from mental health issues as well as law enforcement and other emergency services.
"Someone who is acting out because they are in a behavioral health crisis in a way that calls the attention of law enforcement," Trieger said. "That law enforcement officer will be able to take them to the stabilization center, which will provide trauma informed care."
Commissioner Trieger also says all of the work done by the county is always done collaboratively. United Front, a federal lobbying group, is a major part of that. Lane County, and its agencies, craft an agenda each year relating to their needs.