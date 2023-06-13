Lane County Commissioners adopt 2023/24 budget without layoffs or cuts in services

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County’s board of commissioners adopted a budget for the 2023/24 fiscal year on Tuesday morning, according to county officials.
The county said it adopted the budget during their June 13 meeting and balanced a $7.26 million deficit in its general fund without layoffs or cuts in services. Next year’s budget includes such staffing changes as adding two full-time employees in the district attorney’s death investigations program and increasing Emergency Management’s program specialist position from part-time to full-time, county officials said.
The county said other investments included the creation of a behavioral health stabilization center and voter-approved levies for Lane County parks and renewal of the five-year public safety levy.
“Once again, we are pleased to present a budget to our community that preserves community services, expands services in critical areas, and makes strategic adjustments to slow the growth of expenses over the long term,” said County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky. “Just like families who create a household budget, we have to make smart decisions about how we spend limited taxpayer resources.”
County officials said Lane County’s budget is comprised of 33 separate funds, of which the most continually distressed is the general fund due to limited property tax revenue. Lane County’s property tax rate of $1.28 per $1,000 of assessed value is one of the lowest rates in Oregon, county officials said.
More information on Lane County’s budget process is available online.