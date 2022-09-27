Lane County commissioners OK tourism taxes to possibly build new sports venue, renovate fairgrounds

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County commissioners approved an increase on two taxes Tuesday that could provide funding for a new baseball stadium, possibly keeping the Eugene Emeralds in Eugene.
The board of commissioners unanimously approved a 2% increase from 8% to 10% in Lane County’s hotel tax, and a 2% increase from 10% to 12% in its car rental tax. Money generated from those taxes must be spent on tourism and infrastructure. That funding allocation may include a complete renovation of the Lane County Fairgrounds, which might possibly also include a new venue to house the Emeralds.
It has not yet been determined how the additional tax revenue would be spent. Although the board of commissioners voted unanimously to increase taxes to support infrastructure, there is debate over what to spend it on. There is strong support for a baseball stadium, without which the Emeralds will be forced to leave Eugene. There is also strong support for a different multi-use venue to host winter sports and youth activities.
Estimates for a new baseball stadium are between $60 and $80 million, not including the fairgrounds renovation. The Emeralds would pitch in $13 million, $7 million or more would come from the state. A new sports facility is estimated to cost between $50 and $60 million. The new tax increases will go into effect on January 1, 2023. Money for any sports venue project would likely be available through bonds.
About 20 people testified before the vote by Lane County commissioners. About half wanted a complete renovation of the Lane County Fairgrounds, including a new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds that could also be used for concerts and other entertainment. The other half wanted a sports facility for track and winter youth sports to be used for tournaments and to draw people from out of town.
As of September 2022, there are no estimates for when discussions about which facility to build will take place. However, the Emeralds need to have a plan for a new stadium in place in the next four months, or the 2024 season will be their last in Eugene.