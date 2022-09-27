Lane County commissioners OK tourism taxes to possibly build new sports venue, renovate fairgrounds

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 11 ft at 12 seconds expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&