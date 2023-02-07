 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 15
ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Lane County commissioners put public safety levy renewal on May ballot

Ballots

EUGENE, Ore. -- In May, Lane County residents will get the chance to vote to renew a measure that funds jails and emergency mental health services throughout the county.

The Board of Lane County Commissioners has unanimously voted to put the question of renewing the current public safety levy on the May 16, 2023 ballot. Lane County officials said the public safety levy helps fund jail, mental health services, and youth services for juvenile criminal offenders. The current public safety levy provides 52% of the funding for the Lane County Jail, officials said.

According to the Lane County Government, renewing the measure would keep at least 255 beds in the Lane County Jail, allowing the Sheriff to keep those arrested for violent felonies in custody until their cases are resolved. Lane County officials said that since the levy took effect in 2013, no violent arrestees have ever been released before their trials due to lack of space. Officials said renewal of the levy would also keep funding medical mental health services in the county to help those in custody make positive life choices, and continue to provide counseling, secure treatment and detention services for youth offenders.

Lane County officials said that if the levy is renewed, the tax rate will not increase, meaning residents won’t have to pay any more than they are already paying in taxes. Officials said the tax rate for this levy is $0.55 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the median Lane County homeowner is estimated to pay an average of $9.83 per month for five years.

According to the Lane County government, before the public safety levy was first passed in 2013, the Lane County Jail had only 125 beds for local offenders. In addition, officials said that in the 2012-2013 fiscal year, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office had to release more than 5,000 defendants and offenders from the jail before trial due to lack of capacity.

