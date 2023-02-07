Lane County commissioners put public safety levy renewal on May ballot

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&