Lane County commissioners put public safety levy renewal on May ballot

EUGENE, Ore. -- In May, Lane County residents will get the chance to vote to renew a measure that funds jails and emergency mental health services throughout the county.
The Board of Lane County Commissioners has unanimously voted to put the question of renewing the current public safety levy on the May 16, 2023 ballot. Lane County officials said the public safety levy helps fund jail, mental health services, and youth services for juvenile criminal offenders. The current public safety levy provides 52% of the funding for the Lane County Jail, officials said.
According to the Lane County Government, renewing the measure would keep at least 255 beds in the Lane County Jail, allowing the Sheriff to keep those arrested for violent felonies in custody until their cases are resolved. Lane County officials said that since the levy took effect in 2013, no violent arrestees have ever been released before their trials due to lack of space. Officials said renewal of the levy would also keep funding medical mental health services in the county to help those in custody make positive life choices, and continue to provide counseling, secure treatment and detention services for youth offenders.
Lane County officials said that if the levy is renewed, the tax rate will not increase, meaning residents won’t have to pay any more than they are already paying in taxes. Officials said the tax rate for this levy is $0.55 per $1,000 of assessed value, and the median Lane County homeowner is estimated to pay an average of $9.83 per month for five years.
According to the Lane County government, before the public safety levy was first passed in 2013, the Lane County Jail had only 125 beds for local offenders. In addition, officials said that in the 2012-2013 fiscal year, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office had to release more than 5,000 defendants and offenders from the jail before trial due to lack of capacity.