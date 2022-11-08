 Skip to main content
Lane County Commissioners vote to proceed with design for Eugene Emeralds' new facility

Eugene Emeralds

EUGENE, Ore. -- The first phase of the process to design a new home for the Eugene Emeralds has begun after the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of proceeding.

The Eugene Emeralds announced on November 8 that the board of commissioners voted to move forward with the first phase of the design for a new outdoor multi-use facility. The Emeralds said this is a big step towards solidifying the cornerstone of their future home, and that concrete decisions on the new facility will now have to be made. The Emeralds thanked Lane County commissioners for voting to proceed, and said they look forward to the partnership.

The Emeralds have been working on getting a new facility for quite some time, as their current home at PK Park does not meet MLB standards. In September, the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted to approve increases in certain taxes, the proceeds from which would go towards tourism and infrastructure. A new facility for the Emeralds would fall under the purview of this spending.

