Lane County conducting controlled burns near Mt. Pisgah for habitat preservation

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County and several partnering agencies will conduct prescribed burns near Mt. Pisgah on Thursday afternoon to aid in prairie and savanna habitat preservation, county officials said.
Lane County officials said that the controlled burn activity scheduled for September 14 at the Howard Buford Recreation Area is a cooperative effort by Lane County Parks, Friends of Buford Park and Mt. Pisgah, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Rivers to Ridges Partnership. All of the trails within the South Bottomlands area and Trail 5 between the arboretum boundary and its intersection with Trail 3 with be closed for the day due to burning activity, the county said. Lane County also said that signs will be posted in the park notifying visitors of the trail closures.
Lane County and their partners have conducted more than a dozen prescribed burns in the area since 1999, county officials said. Officials said that these burns are always dependent on weather conditions to ensure smoke will be dispersed away from highly populated areas.
“Howard Buford Recreation Area supports one of the largest remaining blocks of prairie and oak habitats in the Willamette Valley, and fire is a regular and natural part of the environment of these habitats,” said Ed Alverson, Lane County’s natural areas coordinator. “We work closely with Lane Regional Air Pollution Authority and our Rivers to Ridges partners throughout the area to make sure the burn is safely implemented and will not disrupt the community.”
The county said that ecological burns are a management tool used to prevent open prairie areas from converting into closed woodland or forested areas. Historically, the Willamette Valley featured prairies and savannas rich with diverse grass and wildflowers, Lane County said. County officials said these controlled burns help remove thatch and improve the soil to help native grasses thrive and also reduce the risk of future high-intensity wildfires by removing standing dead vegetation.
Visitors to the Mt. Pisgah area should be aware of smoke in the area and fire crews working in the area, the county said.