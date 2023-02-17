Lane County D.A.: No charges against former UO football player Traeshon Holden

EUGENE, Ore.- New information in the case of Traeshon Holden; the now former University of Oregon football player, will not be charged after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person.
The Lane County District Attorney's Office said Friday evening after they reviewed body camera footage and video surveillance, and interviewing an additional witness, they will not file charges against him.
Following this information, Holden's lawyer, Jacob Houze, sent KEZI 9 News a statement. It said the following:
"Traeshon Holden did nothing wrong. The Lane County District Attorney’s thorough review of the evidence has confirmed that. Now that he has been exonerated, he deserves to have his good name back,” Houze said in the statement.
It is still unclear if Holden will return to the Ducks' roster as a player.
