Lane County DA releases harrowing account of Springfield daycare hostage situation

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After an investigation of the events of a hostage situation at a daycare that ended with law enforcement officers shooting and killing the hostage-taker, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow has released an official summary of the incident’s events.

According to the DA, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 3:53 p.m. on September 12 from an 11-year-old boy who said his stepfather, Robert Harris, was assaulting his mother in the basement of a residence being used as a daycare on Ash Street in Springfield. The report says the LCSO responded and evacuated all children from the daycare, then surrounded the residence and brought in a Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation team as Harris had taken the 11-year-old’s mother hostage in the basement. Deputies say they saw Harris holding a handgun to the hostage’s head, spine and neck multiple times throughout the hours-long event, and heard him threaten to kill her and himself multiple times.

The DA’s report says LCSO deputy Arik Schenfield was armed with a precision rifle and was able to remove a vent and aim at Harris. According to the report, at one point Harris demanded and received a beer from negotiators. Deputy Schenfield said he saw a chance to bring down Harris without risk to the hostage as Harris attempted to open the drink.

“I fired two times,” Deputy Schenfield said in the DA’s report. “I aimed at his upper torso. And I tried to interrupt immediately and have a quick intervention so there was nothing beyond that.”

According to the DA’s report, LCSO deputy Lucas Thomas was stationed outside the door to the basement when he heard three shots. The report says deputy Thomas entered the room believing Harris had shot the hostage, saw Harris on the ground raising his arm and head, and fired three shots from his service weapon into Harris.

The DA’s report says the hostage had been shot in the leg and was taken to waiting medical care. The report said forensic investigators found that Harris had shot the victim. The report also says deputies attempted lifesaving care on Harris, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputy Thomas and deputy Schenfield were placed on administrative leave as is protocol with officer-involved shootings, but the District Attorney found after investigation that their use of force was justified.

The full text of the Lane County District Attorney’s report can be read below. It contains details that readers may find disturbing.