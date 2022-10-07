 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to between 1/4 and 1/2
NM.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your combined visual, radar, compass, and other electronic
navigation systems.

&&

Lane County DA releases harrowing account of Springfield daycare hostage situation

  • Updated
  • 0
barricade

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After an investigation of the events of a hostage situation at a daycare that ended with law enforcement officers shooting and killing the hostage-taker, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow has released an official summary of the incident’s events.

According to the DA, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 3:53 p.m. on September 12 from an 11-year-old boy who said his stepfather, Robert Harris, was assaulting his mother in the basement of a residence being used as a daycare on Ash Street in Springfield. The report says the LCSO responded and evacuated all children from the daycare, then surrounded the residence and brought in a Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation team as Harris had taken the 11-year-old’s mother hostage in the basement. Deputies say they saw Harris holding a handgun to the hostage’s head, spine and neck multiple times throughout the hours-long event, and heard him threaten to kill her and himself multiple times.

The DA’s report says LCSO deputy Arik Schenfield was armed with a precision rifle and was able to remove a vent and aim at Harris. According to the report, at one point Harris demanded and received a beer from negotiators. Deputy Schenfield said he saw a chance to bring down Harris without risk to the hostage as Harris attempted to open the drink.

“I fired two times,” Deputy Schenfield said in the DA’s report. “I aimed at his upper torso. And I tried to interrupt immediately and have a quick intervention so there was nothing beyond that.”

According to the DA’s report, LCSO deputy Lucas Thomas was stationed outside the door to the basement when he heard three shots. The report says deputy Thomas entered the room believing Harris had shot the hostage, saw Harris on the ground raising his arm and head, and fired three shots from his service weapon into Harris.

The DA’s report says the hostage had been shot in the leg and was taken to waiting medical care. The report said forensic investigators found that Harris had shot the victim. The report also says deputies attempted lifesaving care on Harris, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputy Thomas and deputy Schenfield were placed on administrative leave as is protocol with officer-involved shootings, but the District Attorney found after investigation that their use of force was justified.

The full text of the Lane County District Attorney’s report can be read below. It contains details that readers may find disturbing.

Lane County DA's Sept. 12 officer involved shooting report

Tags

Recommended for you