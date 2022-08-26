Lane County DA’s office staffing crisis forcing some change amongst residents

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- People are feeling the effects just one month into the reinstatement of the “no-file” policy for non-violent level C felony and low-level misdemeanor crimes.
“It’s just super, super hard to feel like we’re getting justice or even being protected. Especially when we call the authorities for help,” said Springfield resident Riley Sheppard.
On July 27, Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow announced she would reinstate the no file policy for non-violent level c felony and low level misdemeanor crimes.
Sheppard said she was called by the district attorney’s office to let her know a court date scheduled for her ex, who she had a restraining order against, had been dismissed. Others have received letters, telling them certain charges won't be pursued.
Those charges include theft, identity theft and burglary. The justice system is also dismissing charges of driving while suspended, failure to register as a sex offender, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. In addition, all possession of controlled substances charges and non-prison-eligible charges for delivery of controlled substances will also not be pursued.
“There have been six prosecutors who left in the last eight months. To replace those prosecutors we've hired entry level, who have three lawyers with less than six months experiences handling cases now. So we cannot sustain the caseloads that we have,” Perlow said.
“I’m my own first responder. I’m my own protector at this point, I’ve gained a keychain with a taser, pocket knife, pepper spray,” Sheppard said.”
Sheppard said she rarely goes out anymore because she does not feel safe. By talking about her experience, she hopes that others will come forward and band together.
"If you are dealing with someone that is similar to this... I was scared to use my voice for a really long time, but it does get you somewhere and us victims have a right to speak out. Honestly, if the court's not going to do something about it, we are going to have to figure out how to take care of it ourselves,” Sheppard said.
Perlow said she reinstated the no-file policy as a way to relieve pressure on the system to give new lawyers time to get fully trained. That is a process which could take up to a year.