 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Lane County deputies arrest man armed with bow and arrows

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrow stuck in residence

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A person who was allegedly armed with a bow and arrow was arrested late Tuesday night after a short chase, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the LCSO, deputies went out to a call of a disorderly subject at a mobile home park in the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell at about 11:28 p.m. on September 14. Deputies say they had also received several other calls from local residents claiming the suspect was on the roof of a residence, shooting arrows at people with a bow. The suspect was identified as Jose Deleon, 29. Deputies say they were told Deleon had put on an army-style helmet and yelled that he was going to shoot the property manager.

The LCSO says deputies arrived to find Deleon unarmed on a roof. They add that Deleon refused to talk to deputies, and eventually jumped down from the roof and ran from them. According to officials, Deleon ran for several hundred feet before jumping into a blackberry thicket and apparently giving up. Deputies quickly arrested Deleon and found he was also wearing ballistic body armor.

Deputies say they found arrows scattered throughout the mobile home park, including at least one embedded in the wall of another residence. Deleon was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree attempted escape, and first-degree attempted assault.

Tags

Recommended for you