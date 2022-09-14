Lane County deputies arrest man armed with bow and arrows

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A person who was allegedly armed with a bow and arrow was arrested late Tuesday night after a short chase, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says.
According to the LCSO, deputies went out to a call of a disorderly subject at a mobile home park in the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell at about 11:28 p.m. on September 14. Deputies say they had also received several other calls from local residents claiming the suspect was on the roof of a residence, shooting arrows at people with a bow. The suspect was identified as Jose Deleon, 29. Deputies say they were told Deleon had put on an army-style helmet and yelled that he was going to shoot the property manager.
The LCSO says deputies arrived to find Deleon unarmed on a roof. They add that Deleon refused to talk to deputies, and eventually jumped down from the roof and ran from them. According to officials, Deleon ran for several hundred feet before jumping into a blackberry thicket and apparently giving up. Deputies quickly arrested Deleon and found he was also wearing ballistic body armor.
Deputies say they found arrows scattered throughout the mobile home park, including at least one embedded in the wall of another residence. Deleon was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, first-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree attempted escape, and first-degree attempted assault.