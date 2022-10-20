Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 6
PM PDT Monday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke remains in effect. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday
afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...CHANGE TO A MUCH MORE ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THE WEEKEND...

A change to a much more unsettled weather pattern is expected to
begin late Friday and continue through the weekend. The first
strong frontal system is forecast to move through the waters
Friday evening. Expect northwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 kt ahead
of the front. Northwest winds will most likely be even stronger
behind the frontal passage, possibly marginal producing gale
force wind gusts to 35 kt Friday night into Saturday morning over
the outer waters. In addition to the increasing winds,
significant wave heights will build to 8 to 12 feet by late Friday
night. Seas will build even more on Saturday, peaking around 13
to 15 feet late Saturday morning and afternoon before decreasing
to around 10 feet on Sunday. These wave heights are several feet
higher than what has been observed over the past several days.

Those with plans to venture out over the coastal waters this
weekend should be prepared for significantly higher waves and
possible gale force wind gusts. An active weather pattern looks to
continue into next week as well, but there is still uncertainty
regarding wind speeds and wave heights that far out in time.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 13
seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 12
seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Friday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 13
seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 12
seconds expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PDT Friday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab

  • Updated
  • 0
Illegal Butane Hash Oil lab

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on October 17 by Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission inspectors. LCSO says the OLCC inspectors told law enforcement that they found an illegal BHO lab and unpermitted marijuana plants at a house in the 83700 block of Raintree Street while inspecting a permitted growing operation in the area. Detectives from the LCSO and OSP responded to the OLCC’s call, got in touch with the grow permit holder, and obtained a search warrant for the property.

According to the LCSO, detectives found two labs on the property, one inside a garage and one in a covered section outside. Detectives said that the indoor lab was active and volatile butane vapor was venting from a vessel in the garage. The LCSO said the garage and the home were evacuated, and the vapor was allowed to dissipate overnight.

Officials said that on October 18, law enforcement agents returned to continue their search. The illegal labs were rendered safe, and lab equipment was seized, according to the LCSO. Investigators said they also seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana, including 533 plants, and destroyed them. Finally, officials said they also found commercial amounts of BHO, guns and money.

LCSO says other state agencies will be dealing with numerous building and water code violations also found at the site. Charges are pending following review from the Lane County District Attorney.

Tags

Recommended for you