Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on October 17 by Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission inspectors. LCSO says the OLCC inspectors told law enforcement that they found an illegal BHO lab and unpermitted marijuana plants at a house in the 83700 block of Raintree Street while inspecting a permitted growing operation in the area. Detectives from the LCSO and OSP responded to the OLCC’s call, got in touch with the grow permit holder, and obtained a search warrant for the property.
According to the LCSO, detectives found two labs on the property, one inside a garage and one in a covered section outside. Detectives said that the indoor lab was active and volatile butane vapor was venting from a vessel in the garage. The LCSO said the garage and the home were evacuated, and the vapor was allowed to dissipate overnight.
Officials said that on October 18, law enforcement agents returned to continue their search. The illegal labs were rendered safe, and lab equipment was seized, according to the LCSO. Investigators said they also seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana, including 533 plants, and destroyed them. Finally, officials said they also found commercial amounts of BHO, guns and money.
LCSO says other state agencies will be dealing with numerous building and water code violations also found at the site. Charges are pending following review from the Lane County District Attorney.