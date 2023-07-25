Lane County deputies bust illegal butane hash oil operation

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County deputies said they busted an illegal butane hash oil manufacturing operation Monday morning, bringing the operation to a halt before its hazardous conditions caused an explosion.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said they searched an illegal butane hash oil laboratory on Kelso Street in Eugene in the morning of July 24. Deputies said they found volatile chemicals near shoddy electrical work, creating a major hazard of an explosion in a building that was located next to homes, businesses and a lumber mill. Deputies also found large quantities of butane hash oil and a large-scale operation for growing psilocybin mushrooms, the LCSO said.
“It’s a miracle that this lab has not exploded yet,” said an LCSO detective.
Deputies said illegal butane hash oil operations are very volatile due to the dangerous chemicals used in the manufacture of the substance, which often leads to catastrophic explosions and damage to the surrounding environment. Back in January 2023, the LCSO responded to an explosion at a similar lab near Fall Creek that caused a small fire. At the time, the LCSO said that if the explosion had occurred in drier weather, it may have caught a significant portion of the forest on fire.
During the search on the Kelso Street operation, deputies said they took Brandon Dylan Whitmer, 47, into custody for a charge of first-degree arson from Linn County. The LCSO said the warrant was related to an explosion at another butane hash oil lab that had happened in May 2021. The explosion damaged three businesses and sent two people to the hospital, according to reports at the time. The LCSO also said Whitmer had also been injured in yet another lab explosion in Eugene in August of 2021.
Deputies said they also searched Whitmer’s residence in Coburg and found marijuana products and evidence relating to the manufacture of such products. As such, Whitmer was also charged with illegal manufacture of marijuana products and the unlawful possession of marijuana related items. The LCSO said Whitmer was sent to the Lane County Jail.