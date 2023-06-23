Lane County deputies, DEA, seize 2,300 marijuana plants in drug bust

WESTLAKE, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says they busted a sizable marijuana operation in the hills near Florence on Tuesday, uncovering numerous environmental violations in the process.
On June 20, the Lane County Sheriff’s Operation and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at a property on Maple Creek Road in rural Lane County southeast of Florence, the LCSO said. Deputies said more than 2,300 illegally-grown marijuana plants were found inside a building on the property, as well as other growing rooms that had been recently harvested. Deputies believe the grower at the site typically grew about 5,000 plants at a time.
Deputies said they arrested Chanh Nguyen at the property, and after the search was complete he was cited for drug-related charges. Nguyen had previously been arrested in Washington for similar crimes, the LCSO said. In addition to the marijuana, deputies said they also seized more than $20,000 in U.S. currency and a 2023 Dodge TRX truck worth more than $80,000 that were believed to be the spoils of Nguyen’s alleged drug trafficking. The LCSO said Nguyen may also be charged with money laundering-related crimes.
According to the LCSO, the property was not licensed to grow marijuana, and the product was likely being shipped out of the state. Deputies said the operation used about 70,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, more than 23 times the energy usage of the average home. Other officials said they found numerous violations of environmental and building codes at the site, including illegal water use, unpermitted modifications to buildings and electrical work, using agricultural buildings for unlawful purposes, unsafe storage of hazardous materials, and many more violations.