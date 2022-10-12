Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane
Regional Air Protection Agency have continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region, combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. This includes
Oakridge, as well as the Eugene Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night.

According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.

The LCSO says the cause of the fire is being investigated, and they will release more details as the investigation proceeds. This is a developing story; stick with KEZI for the latest.

