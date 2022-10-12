Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night.
According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.
The LCSO says the cause of the fire is being investigated, and they will release more details as the investigation proceeds. This is a developing story; stick with KEZI for the latest.