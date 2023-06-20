Lane County deputies looking for suspects who illegally dumped motor homes

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – After a pair of recreational vehicles were left to rot on public land west of Junction City, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a reminder to the public of the cost of such actions.
According to the LCSO, a Ford motor home and a Terry Taurus fifth wheel were dumped on BLM land west of Junction City earlier in June. Pictures of the dumped vehicles show they are in poor repair and full of debris. The LCSO said dumped vehicles can cause damage to the environment, as well as cost taxpayer money to remove.
“Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in our county. Not only does it destroy our beautiful landscape, but it senselessly costs taxpayers and private owners money that could be spent elsewhere”, says Deputy Josh Mars.
According to the LCSO, because vehicles often change hands without the proper paperwork being filed with the DMV, it can be difficult to find who abandoned such vehicles. Anyone with information on the identity of whoever dumped the vehicles west of Junction City, or anyone else who illegally dumped vehicles, is asked to call the LCSO at 541-682-4150 option 1.