Lane County deputies make dozens of citations for traffic safety near Oregon Country Fair

VENETA, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were out in force over the weekend to make sure those attending and those passing by the Oregon Country Fair were driving responsibly.
The LCSO and OSP said they were keeping an eye on drivers and looking for unsafe driving like speeding, cell phone use, and impaired driving over the weekend of the Oregon Country Fair from July 7 through July 10. Authorities said extra patrols were stationed to reduce the number of crashes and injuries in the area, as the Oregon Country Fair annually brings in lots of vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the area. Speed limits were reduced, and restrictions were posted to restrict parking and U-Turns in the area.
According to the LCSO, they ended up issuing a total of 75 citations over the weekend for various behaviors. These included 17 people driving without a license, 26 driving without wearing a seatbelt, 14 driving with a cell phone, and 17 other miscellaneous offenses. The LCSO also said they gave out 95 warnings for other unsafe behavior.
The LCSO said the extra patrols were funded by grant money from Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The LCSO reminds drivers to slow down, wear seat belts and drive sober at all times.