Lane County deputies respond to alleged armed subject at LCC, "no credible threat" found

EUGENE, Ore. -- the Lane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed person at the Lane Community College Main Campus on Wednesday.
According to the LCSO, they heard reports of an alleged armed person at LCC's main campus at about 1:40 p.m. on February 22. Deputies were quickly dispatched to the scene to respond. The LCSO said there were no reported shots fired and no reported injuries.
Just before 3:30 p.m., the shelter-in-place order at LCC was lifted. LCSO officials said they thoroughly searched the area and found no credible threat. The circumstances surrounding the initial reports of an armed subject on campus are under investigation.