Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 5 kt or less. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&