Lane County deputies respond to reports of alleged armed person near Creswell High School

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an intense search did not turn up any reason for concern after an allegedly armed individual was reported near Creswell High School Thursday afternoon.
According to the LCSO, at about 3:39 p.m. on January 19, a Creswell School District employee called the sheriff’s office to report that a person was laying in the grass near Creswell High School and may have been armed with a gun. The LCSO said the employee told them that they had heard about the subject second-hand from another employee, and chose to report it to the sheriff’s office. The subject was described as being a white male in his late teens or early twenties and standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall with long dark hair and a medium build. He is described as wearing an orange hat, camouflage-pattern jacket and black pants. The weapon was described as possibly being a rifle.
The LCSO said several deputies responded to the area and began an intense search with all available resources, including a drone. Deputies also said they reviewed a surveillance video that showed a subject matching the description of the suspect walking onto and off of the campus, but no weapon was seen in the video. After an extensive search, deputies had found no evidence of the subject’s presence. LCSO officials do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.