Lane County deputies searching for missing, endangered person from Marcola area

MARCOLA, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered young woman who may be lost near Marcola.
According to the LCSO, Aleha Marie Winn, 23, was last seen at her home on Ann Lane north of Marcola at about 10 p.m. on March 8. Deputies said Winn is described as a Hispanic female standing about 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she may be wearing a light blue Captain America hooded sweatshirt, and may also have her pet hamster with her. The LCSO said Winn is developmentally disabled, and functions as a 13-year-old.
Anyone with information of Winn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.