 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Saginaw robbery suspect

SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.

According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.

The suspect was described as a woman in her twenties or thirties with a thin build and a height of about 5 feet and 3 inches. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white tennis shoes, and a white face mask with a pattern. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the LCSO at 541-682-4150, Option 1.

Tags

Recommended for you