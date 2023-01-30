Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect

SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect.
According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
The suspect was described as a woman in her twenties or thirties with a thin build and a height of about 5 feet and 3 inches. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white tennis shoes, and a white face mask with a pattern. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the LCSO at 541-682-4150, Option 1.