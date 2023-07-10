Lane County deputies seeking man accused of assaulting two with rocks

EUGENE, Ore. – Deputies are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people on the outskirts of Eugene on July 6.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported assault on Franklin Boulevard just south of Eugene on July 6. Deputies said their investigation revealed a man, identified as Matthew Lawrence Kubal, 53, had struck two people in the head with rocks before riding away on a bicycle. The LCSO said both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for head injuries.
The LCSO said Kubal is believed to be homeless, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Anyone with information about the alleged assault of Kubal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.