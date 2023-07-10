 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane County deputies seeking man accused of assaulting two with rocks

  • Updated
  • 0
Matthew Kubal

EUGENE, Ore. – Deputies are searching for a man accused of assaulting two people on the outskirts of Eugene on July 6.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported assault on Franklin Boulevard just south of Eugene on July 6. Deputies said their investigation revealed a man, identified as Matthew Lawrence Kubal, 53, had struck two people in the head with rocks before riding away on a bicycle. The LCSO said both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for head injuries.

The LCSO said Kubal is believed to be homeless, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, stands about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Anyone with information about the alleged assault of Kubal’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.

Recommended for you