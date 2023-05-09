Lane County deputies warn of phone scam that targets businesses

EUGENE, Ore. – Local businesses and their employees are the target of a new phone scam that the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says might fleece the unwary of their hard-earned gains.
According to the LCSO, they have heard reports of a new phone scam that targets businesses and employees. Scammers typically identify themselves as managers or owners of the targeted business to employees over the phone, the LCSO said. Authorities said the scammers try to convince victims to deposit cash from the business’s registers into a third-party account such as bitcoin machines to allegedly pay business bills.
The LCSO said scammers occasionally call from seemingly-official phone numbers and may provide fake callback numbers. Deputies said scams like this typically originate from outside the United States, and so are difficult to investigate. Officials recommend anyone targeted by the scam use caution and trust their instincts. If it seems unusual, it probably is.
Anyone victimized by a phone scam should call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150.