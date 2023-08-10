 Skip to main content
Lane County drops out of Holiday Farm Fire lawsuit against EWEB and Lane Electric

  • Updated
  • 0

Lane County said it was no longer commercially reasonable to move forward in the lawsuit against EWEB and Lane Electric Cooperative

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Lane County voted on August 10 to drop out of the consolidated lawsuit against Eugene Water and Electric Board and Lane Electric Cooperative for their alleged role in the Holiday Farm Fire.

Lane County Commissioners filed the lawsuit against EWEB and Lane Electric in September 2022, and have since consolidated with similar cases.

The lawsuits claim that the two utility companies failed to deactivate power lines despite high fire risk and warnings from official agencies, which ultimately caused or perpetuated the fire.

County Counsel Erin Pettigrew said the total amount of damages suffered by those impacted by the Holiday Farm fire is estimated to be between $500 million and $1 billion, but the litigation fund from the two utility companies stands at less the $50 million.

“There are very limited insurance resources,” Pettigrew said. “That would put Lane County at a likelihood of approximately 5% or less of overall damages from the available pool of litigation funds.”

Holiday Farm Fire sign

A sign commemorating the Holiday Farm Fire at the McKinzie Community Track and Field.

Lane County is included in a group of plaintiffs that includes local businesses, residents, and landowners who were all impacted by the fire and are after funds from the same litigation pool. Pettigrew said they are all essentially competing for the same dollars.

Commissioner Heather Buch said Lane County’s decision to leave the suit could also reduce competition for the other victims pursuing their own lawsuits.

“This action today is hopefully in the benefit of wildfire victims that are also seeking relief and damage claims,” Buch said. “It will ensure that others still have a claim and maybe even a higher claim than what we once had.”

District Attorney's office

Logo of the Lane County District Attorney inside the district attorney's office in Eugene.

According to Lane County officials, the lawsuit was originally filed to protect FEMA project funds the county received for fire recovery. However, with confirmation from the Oregon Department of Justice, Lane County has met its duties under the Stafford Act, meaning they fulfilled federal guidelines to help those in emergency situations. For those reasons, Lane County said moving forward in the case was no longer commercially reasonable.

Lane County officials said the Lane Electric Cooperative will remain partners of Lane County.

Jennifer Singh joined the KEZI 9 News team in July 2023 as a news reporter.

