Lane County Fair gets ready for big crowds as Oregon22 continues

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Another big event in town is about to begin: The Lane County fair.
With the World Athletics Championship in town, fair organizers said they've added more to the list of things you can do at the fair this year.
The fair will run from Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday July 24.
There will be a number of main stage performers including T.I., Russell Dickerson, KC & the Sunshine Band, and Luis Angel, “El Flaco.”
Assistant fair manager Rachel Bivens said every year they try to pack the fair with a little bit of fun for everyone.
"The idea behind the fair is fun for all ages,” Bivens said. “We just want to encourage everyone to come out and enjoy it. We work really hard on this event. We spend 12 full months every year planning it. We try to re-invent it each year."
This year she said they ramped it up a notch as visitors from all over the world come to town for the World Athletics Championships.
"We added on a number of smaller stages,” Bivens said. “So, we have a couple of extra bands going on and dance performances. We have a hula group and a salsa group, some really fun different kinds of bands that are playing around our main stage, so more music, more fun."
It’s something Australian visitor Ben St. Lawrence said he’s thinking about attending as he’s in town for the World Athletics Championships.
"Being from Australia, it sounds like something I'd like to experience,” St. Lawrence said. "Once Worlds is done, I'll be looking it up and trying to check it out."
Bivens also said they've ramped up their security after last year's shooting. At the last County Fair, a fight broke out and a young man fired a single shot, hitting a woman in the arm.
"We've been working on our security plan basically since the day after fair last year,” Bivens said. “We do have a bag check going on, we've added a lot of additional security protocols and things. Some of it you won't see and some of it you will."
There will also be clear bag policy in place. Exceptions will be made for all medically necessary items and diaper bags that can be checked and tagged after inspection. Attendees can bring one clear plastic bag that is no larger than 12 inches wide and tall and six inches deep. Attendees are also allowed a one-gallon clear plastic bag. A small clutch, purse or wallet that does not exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches will also be allowed. If an attendee doesn't have a bag, they can buy a clear bag at the fair for $5 at ticket booths.
And don't forget about the food. From elephant ears, to local mom and pop shops, there will be around 31 food vendors ready to serve.
Matthew Richardson and Mellisa Jackson own Matt and Mitty's food cart down in Roseburg.
"We will be doing a blackberry grilled cheese, blackberry pulled pork tacos, and more,” Richardson said.
It's their first time being a vendor at the fair, and they are beyond excited to cook their food for the locals and those visiting from all over the world.
"We are very excited,” Jackson said. “I put the translator on Google just in case there are different languages. I think we're prepared."