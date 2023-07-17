Lane County Fair offers multiple ways for fair goers to save

EUGENE, Ore. – The Lane County Fair opens on Wednesday, and fair goers have some options this year to save money, according to organizers.
Available until midnight on July 18 are ‘unlimited’ ride bracelets, which are available online for $49.95 and are good for one day of the fair. These bracelets also include three carnival games, but do not include fair admission.
“We are aware of what's going on this economy so we have not raised admission or ride bracelets,” said Rachel Bivens, assistant manager for the Lane County Fair. “A pass, if you're going to come more than one day, is a great way to save. It's a super value.”
Admission is free with three canned food items on July 23, with food donations benefiting FOOD for Lane County. The fair also partnered with Bloodworks Northwest on a promotion to give a free pass to those who donate a pint of blood.
This year’s concerts, featuring Lil Jon, Sara Evans, Quiet Riot, Scotty McCreery, and Sheila E., are likely to sell out, so fair organizers recommend purchasing tickets ahead of time.
Fair organizers also want to remind the public that only clear bags no bigger than 12 by 12 inches are allowed inside the fair, for safety reasons. This means, in effect, that no backpacks, large purses, tote bars, luggage or fanny packs are allowed.
Fair guests can use a one-gallon Ziploc bag or a clear plastic bag that doesn’t exceed traditional clear stadium approved bags. Clear bags will be available for purchase at the fair business office for five dollars.
Allowed items include a small clutch, purse or wallet that’s no bigger than four and a half by six and a half inches. Reusable water bottles are also allowed, as there are fill stations available inside the fairgrounds.
More information can be found on the Lane County Fair website.