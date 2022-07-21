Lane County fair returns with festivities for the whole family

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Lane County fair is in full swing with a wide variety of attractions and entertainment for the entire family.
"We have lumberjacks. We have dogs. We have pigs, racing pigs that is," said Rachel Bivens, the assistant fair manager. "We have clowns. We have balloon artists. We have magicians."
So far, fairgoers have been enjoying the festivities. Jace Horn and Noah Armstrong were some of the first people to arrive Thursday morning. They said their favorite parts of the fair are spending time with friends and going on the rides.
"The Zipper is the best ride here," Horn said.
"Yeah, it's pretty fun," Armstrong said.
Other fairgoers enjoyed the animals on display.
"It was fun to watch the kids showing their animals," Gloria Crenshaw said.
Kallee Eck was there with her grand champion steer, Cooper.
"We've placed at multiple jackpots and I've had him since he was about 600 pounds," Eck said.
Cooper is around 1,200 pounds now.
"My favorite part is just the experience overall. I mean, it's a lot of hard work and commitment and it gives you a lot of experience overall with career skills," Eck said. "With FFA I've learned how to manage my money, manage my time and responsibility overall."
The fair featured 31 different vendors, including Moo Ping Thai Street Food, which is making its Lane County Fair debut this year.
"We're serving Thai food and we have Pad Thai, Pad Ga Prow," owner Pare Babcock said. "And also Thai iced tea that we're serving for the fair this year."
The fair also features a variety of exciting performers like Dave Weatherhead with the Timberworks Lumberjack Show.
"A lot of the disciplines that we do are old time lumberjack skills, old time logger skills from over 100 years ago," Weatherhead said. "Chopping, sawing, speed climbing... you see the 40 foot spire poles behind me there. Log rolling... we've got a pool set up where two guys get on the log and see who can stay on the longest."
The fair has implemented a clear bag policy. More information on that can be found here.
You can find ticket prices, attraction schedules and the fair's operating hours on it's website.