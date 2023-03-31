Lane County Farmer’s Market, Saturday Market to open for the season

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two Eugene staples will be returning to operation this Saturday to provide locally-made foods and crafts.
The main season of the Lane County Farmers Market will open on April 1 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Oak Street in Eugene. Farmers Market officials said the market has been open since February 4 under its winter schedule, but the main season market will offer longer hours and nearly 70 local farmers and food artisans. Vendors will be selling a range of locally-grown and produced products including vegetables, fruits, flowers, meats, seafood, and baked goods. The Lane County Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until December 16.
The Eugene Saturday Market, located right across the street from the farmers market, will also be opening on April 1 for its 54th year of operation. The Eugene Saturday Market offers locally handmade goods and crafts from hundreds of vendors as well as live music from local performers and a food court. The Saturday Market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.