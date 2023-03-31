 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane County Farmer’s Market, Saturday Market to open for the season

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane County Farmer's Market

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two Eugene staples will be returning to operation this Saturday to provide locally-made foods and crafts.

The main season of the Lane County Farmers Market will open on April 1 at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Oak Street in Eugene. Farmers Market officials said the market has been open since February 4 under its winter schedule, but the main season market will offer longer hours and nearly 70 local farmers and food artisans. Vendors will be selling a range of locally-grown and produced products including vegetables, fruits, flowers, meats, seafood, and baked goods. The Lane County Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until December 16.

The Eugene Saturday Market, located right across the street from the farmers market, will also be opening on April 1 for its 54th year of operation. The Eugene Saturday Market offers locally handmade goods and crafts from hundreds of vendors as well as live music from local performers and a food court. The Saturday Market is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Recommended for you