Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County.
Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.
Officials say all local fire districts in Lane County are adding staff capacity through the weekend. Lane County Fire Defense has also requested a task force from Washington to be positioned for additional assistance if needed.
Current teams set to return are Coburg Fire, Eugene Springfield Fire, South Lane Fire, Mohawk Fire, McKenzie Fire, Siuslaw Valley Fire, Junction City Fire, Lane Fire Authority and Goshen Fire.