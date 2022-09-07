 Skip to main content
...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO
SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday
night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and
Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along
higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Lane County Fire Defense recalling crew and resources

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Lane County Fire officials are issuing an immediate recall of 12 fire trucks and two task forces back to Lane County.

Lane County Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter has requested all units return to Lane County due to expected hot weather and possible high winds. The returning crews will provide a surge in resources to the Cedar Creek Fire if it becomes active on its western side and threatens Oakridge or surrounding communities.

Officials say all local fire districts in Lane County are adding staff capacity through the weekend. Lane County Fire Defense has also requested a task force from Washington to be positioned for additional assistance if needed.

Current teams set to return are Coburg Fire, Eugene Springfield Fire, South Lane Fire, Mohawk Fire, McKenzie Fire, Siuslaw Valley Fire, Junction City Fire, Lane Fire Authority and Goshen Fire.

