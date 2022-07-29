Lane County firefighters stationed in Klamath County ready for wildfires

GOSHEN, Ore. -- With hot weather and lightning storms threatening forests in southern Oregon, The Oregon State Fire Marshal has moved to position a task force of firefighters and firefighting equipment in Klamath County over the weekend of July 29 through July 31.
The Fire Marshal says the task force from Lane County will arrive in Klamath County today, July 29, and stay for three days or longer as needed. The task force is reportedly made up of 14 firefighters, four engines, and a water tender. Officials say the task force will be on the ground to help firefighters already in the area.
The Fire Marshal said positioning firefighters ahead of a potential fire is just one part of its Response Ready Oregon initiative. This is a proactive way of keeping fires small and away from communities, the Fire Marshal added
Chad Minter, the Lane County Fire Defense Chief, said the task force from Lane County left for Klamath County from Goshen at about 9:30 a.m. this morning.