Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 10 to 20
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Lane County Government to take census of unhoused population

Unhoused population

EUGENE, Ore. -- Workers with the Lane County Government will he the streets Thursday to conduct an annual count of the county’s unhoused population.

The annual Point In Time (PIT) count is a tally of all the people experiencing homelessness taken over a 36-hour period. James Ewell with the Lane County Human Services Division says the groundwork laid by the PIT count helps the county better understand the challenges and barriers faced by the homeless.

“It enables us to get a clearer picture of how many and who exactly is experiencing homelessness in our community, which definitely directly influences funding opportunities,” Ewell said.

Keeping track of the unhoused can be a challenge. Throughout the year, the county collects data on individuals who use social services like food pantries and laundry facilities, but not everyone utilizes those services. Groups that directly work with the homeless community go out and fill that gap, getting a count of people living on the streets.

“Its intent is really to get those folks who are maybe flying under the radar throughout the remainder of the year,” Ewell said. “It helps to give us a really robust and well-rounded idea of folks who are experiencing homelessness.”

Outreach workers will spread throughout the county to take a head count of the unhoused starting at 7 a.m. on January 26. Efforts are scheduled to end at 7 p.m. January 27. Lane County officials say data from the PIT count won’t be publicly released for several months.

