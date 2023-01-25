Lane County Government to take census of unhoused population

EUGENE, Ore. -- Workers with the Lane County Government will he the streets Thursday to conduct an annual count of the county’s unhoused population.
The annual Point In Time (PIT) count is a tally of all the people experiencing homelessness taken over a 36-hour period. James Ewell with the Lane County Human Services Division says the groundwork laid by the PIT count helps the county better understand the challenges and barriers faced by the homeless.
“It enables us to get a clearer picture of how many and who exactly is experiencing homelessness in our community, which definitely directly influences funding opportunities,” Ewell said.
Keeping track of the unhoused can be a challenge. Throughout the year, the county collects data on individuals who use social services like food pantries and laundry facilities, but not everyone utilizes those services. Groups that directly work with the homeless community go out and fill that gap, getting a count of people living on the streets.
“Its intent is really to get those folks who are maybe flying under the radar throughout the remainder of the year,” Ewell said. “It helps to give us a really robust and well-rounded idea of folks who are experiencing homelessness.”
Outreach workers will spread throughout the county to take a head count of the unhoused starting at 7 a.m. on January 26. Efforts are scheduled to end at 7 p.m. January 27. Lane County officials say data from the PIT count won’t be publicly released for several months.