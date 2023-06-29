Lane County health officials closely watching mosquito and tick populations for diseases

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Public health officials are ramping up efforts to monitor growing mosquito and tick populations as the weather gets warmer and more people have run-ins with them.
At various locations across the county, environmental health staff are placing traps to collect mosquitoes. One trap placed in the Fern Ridge Wildlife Area used dry ice to trick the blood-sucking insect into thinking they were going after a person or animal.
“As those mosquitoes are attracted to that bucket of dry ice, they get sucked in by this battery powered fan into this net,” said Matthew Luedtke, Environmental Health Specialist with Lane County Public Health. “And that just holds them there until I pick them up in the morning.”
Luedtke sorts the mosquitoes by species before sending them off for disease testing.
“We'll collect and sort the mosquitoes individually, put them in little test tubes, send them to Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Corvallis and they'll run the tests for West Nile Virus and other diseases of concern,” he said.
After 30 years of testing hundreds of thousands of mosquitoes, Luedtke said, no mosquito in the county has been found to have West Nile Virus. While the virus has been found in animals and livestock, there have been no documented cases of human transmission, he said.
However, the threat of the disease still exists.
“There's other parts of the state and the country where West Nile Virus transmission to humans is a real threat,” Luedtke said, “And it's possible, you know, potentially in a year they could spread here.”
Because of that possibility, and the potential of other diseases being brought in from other mosquito populations, he said the county wants to keep an eye on the insects.
“We are constantly monitoring, because if the threat is there, the medical community and then the public need to know what to look for, how to treat it and how to prevent it,” Luedtke said.
Ticks are also a population being closely monitored by public health.
“Ticks, locally... I would be far more concerned about ticks locally than mosquitoes, honestly,” Luedtke said.
He said the ticks they have trapped are coming back positive for certain dangerous diseases.
“Just be aware that about 10% of the ticks I test here in Lane County carry Lyme Disease or another serious disease of concern,” Luedtke said.
People should be mindful, he said, of the dangers of Lyme Disease and other illnesses posed by ticks, like anaplasmosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. People should check themselves, their pets and their livestock for ticks after going on a hike or after making contact with brush or tall grass.
“If you just take ten minutes or less as you get home in the bathroom or something with a mirror -- real closely, just look all over your body and you'll find them,” Luedtke said. “And even if they're embedded and even if you think there's a risk that they transmitted disease, you can still get that tick tested, you can talk to your doctor.”
Seeking care immediately after getting bitten by a tick or mosquito, he said, is important to treating any disease before it can cause serious damage.
Mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs can be a nuisance for anyone outside, but opinions on how to deal with them are mixed,
“(Mosquitoes) don't seem to leave a welt or anything on me, but I'll notice that I'm slapping myself at least once a night,” Eugene resident Joseph Whetehead said. “And then I start shutting down all the doors and just leaving the windows open with the screens.”
“I wear long sleeves, long pants and I guess I'll start getting some mosquito dope out,” Eugene resident Mary Karp said.
While some are nervous about mosquitoes and ticks and take steps to mitigate their risks, other people said they are not too concerned or have not had many run ins with the pesky bugs so far. Though people did like the idea of keeping an eye out for concerning diseases.
“To find out if there are mosquitoes that have Nile Virus or any other kind of diseases would be nice to know,” Karp said.
“It sounds like a good idea to stay on top of so we don't have any--we've had enough problems with epidemics and diseases, we don't need another spread of something like that,” Whetehead said.
Lane County Environmental health has the following recommendations to prevent exposure to mosquitoes:
- When outdoors, use repellents containing DEET. DEET-free alternatives, such as lemon eucalyptus oil and citronella, are also effective.
- Mosquito species that carry West Nile Virus are most active from dusk to dawn. Mosquito species that carry Zika are most active during daylight hours. Use insect repellent and wear covered clothing (long-sleeves, pants, etc.), or stay indoors during those times.
- Inspect your home to ensure that mosquitoes are unable to enter (windows are protected with covered screens, no openings to outside, etc.)
- Empty any standing water containers (flower pots, buckets, rain gutters, etc.)
- Change water in pet dishes and bird baths weekly.
And to prevent exposure to ticks, they recommend:
- Wearing a tick repellent.
- Wearing long pants when hiking, especially through tall grass or brush.
- Avoid touching grass/branches hanging over trails.
- Screening for ticks immediately after a hike or after being in a wooded area or grassland.