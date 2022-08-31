 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Lane County in talks with law firms about Holiday Farm Fire litigation

  • Updated
Lane County in talks with law firms about Holiday Farm Fire litigation.jpg

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Nearly two years after the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley, the Lane County Board of Commissioners has voted to engage with three law firms regarding Holiday Farm Fire litigation.

The decision comes about one week before the statute of limitations was set to expire, which would've closed the door for the county to retain lawyers and pursue legal action.

"If the board was going to decide to go this way, it had to happen before September 7 so we had the opportunity to file," County Counsel Stephen Dingle said during Tuesday's meeting.

The four commissioners who were present at the meeting agreed that it is their fiduciary duty to taxpayers, and that they have a separate legal obligation to hold those responsible for causing the Holiday Farm Fire accountable.

"This is us keeping the door open and keeping as many options on the table as possible, not taking unexplicit action," Commissioner Laurie Trieger said.

According to documents included in Tuesday's meeting agenda packet, "Lane County has attempted every means possible to secure financial resources to respond to the losses and damages caused by the Holiday Farm Fire. Those efforts included, but were not limited to, Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and state emergency wildfire recovery funds."

"When a governmental entity takes aid from FEMA, then they have to make a good faith effort to try to recoup, whatever they can, the costs," Dingle said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to forest officials. Tammy Robinson, the public affairs manager for the Willamette National Forest said there are multiple agencies investigating.

"The fire doesn't have jurisdictional boundaries, so fire investigators from different agencies and geographical areas work together to complete investigations," Robinson said.

There is no official timeline for the investigation, but as time goes on, the need for answers is growing for some survivors.

"Inquiring minds want to know," Brian Richards, a survivor who lives in Vida said. "We want to know what caused the fire and what can be done to prevent it in the future. I think that's what most residents worry about."

Richards said there have been few updates on what stage the investigation is currently at.

"For myself personally, it's kind of a closure, knowing what happened, why it happened, you know? Could it have been prevented?" he said.

According to forest officials, some details about the investigation are kept confidential to avoid putting the outcome of the investigation in jeopardy. They said the results of the investigation will be made available to the public when it's complete.

