Lane County in talks with law firms about Holiday Farm Fire litigation

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Nearly two years after the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley, the Lane County Board of Commissioners has voted to engage with three law firms regarding Holiday Farm Fire litigation.
The decision comes about one week before the statute of limitations was set to expire, which would've closed the door for the county to retain lawyers and pursue legal action.
"If the board was going to decide to go this way, it had to happen before September 7 so we had the opportunity to file," County Counsel Stephen Dingle said during Tuesday's meeting.
The four commissioners who were present at the meeting agreed that it is their fiduciary duty to taxpayers, and that they have a separate legal obligation to hold those responsible for causing the Holiday Farm Fire accountable.
"This is us keeping the door open and keeping as many options on the table as possible, not taking unexplicit action," Commissioner Laurie Trieger said.
According to documents included in Tuesday's meeting agenda packet, "Lane County has attempted every means possible to secure financial resources to respond to the losses and damages caused by the Holiday Farm Fire. Those efforts included, but were not limited to, Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and state emergency wildfire recovery funds."
"When a governmental entity takes aid from FEMA, then they have to make a good faith effort to try to recoup, whatever they can, the costs," Dingle said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to forest officials. Tammy Robinson, the public affairs manager for the Willamette National Forest said there are multiple agencies investigating.
"The fire doesn't have jurisdictional boundaries, so fire investigators from different agencies and geographical areas work together to complete investigations," Robinson said.
There is no official timeline for the investigation, but as time goes on, the need for answers is growing for some survivors.
"Inquiring minds want to know," Brian Richards, a survivor who lives in Vida said. "We want to know what caused the fire and what can be done to prevent it in the future. I think that's what most residents worry about."
Richards said there have been few updates on what stage the investigation is currently at.
"For myself personally, it's kind of a closure, knowing what happened, why it happened, you know? Could it have been prevented?" he said.
According to forest officials, some details about the investigation are kept confidential to avoid putting the outcome of the investigation in jeopardy. They said the results of the investigation will be made available to the public when it's complete.