Lane County law enforcement looking for armed and dangerous burglary suspects

FLORENCE, Ore. – Law enforcement personnel in Lane County are on the lookout for two suspects believed to be armed with a shotgun who police said robbed a convenience store in Florence Monday night.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:30 p.m. on May 1, they heard a report of an attempted burglary at the Cleawox Market on Highway 101 just south of Florence. According to officials, the manager of the market said two masked suspects shot through the front door with a shotgun that seemed visually similar to an AK-47-style rifle, attempted to enter the empty store, and left without actually entering.
About 30 minutes after that incident, Florence Police Department said they responded to an armed robbery at the American market just up Highway 101 from the Cleawox Market. Police said the suspects were wearing masks and were armed with what seemed to be the same weapon used in the earlier burglary. Police said they stole cigarettes, smoking paraphernalia and cash before leaving northbound on Highway 101 in a white Dodge Dakota pick-up truck with California license plate 53657H2.
Law enforcement said the two suspects are described as white males. One was wearing a red sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a bandana over his face, while the other was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black ski mask. Law enforcement officials said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lane County Sheriff’s office at 541-682-4150 option 1 and reference case number 23-2332, or call the Florence Police Department at 541-997-3515 and reference case number 23-4223.