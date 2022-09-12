Lane County officials lower evacuation levels around Oakridge

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY... The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday morning. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.lrapa.org