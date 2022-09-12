 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 11 AM PDT Monday.

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Monday morning.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Lane County officials lower evacuation levels around Oakridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Creek fire evacuation map

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Evacuation orders in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge have been lowered from Level Three (Go Now) to Level Two (Be Set) according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office as the Cedar Creek Fire grows to nearly 87,000 acres.

The area around High Prairie Road still remains at Level Three evacuation status. Fire officials will continue to work with local law enforcement to communicate conditions and keep the community safe. People who remain in shelters will continue to receive services provided by the Red Cross. People with limitations or who are sensitive to smoke are encouraged not to return to areas under Level Two evacuation orders.

A virtual community meeting will be hosted by the west zone’s Northwest Team 6 on Facebook at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to check the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you