Lane County officials lower evacuation levels around Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Evacuation orders in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge have been lowered from Level Three (Go Now) to Level Two (Be Set) according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office as the Cedar Creek Fire grows to nearly 87,000 acres.
The area around High Prairie Road still remains at Level Three evacuation status. Fire officials will continue to work with local law enforcement to communicate conditions and keep the community safe. People who remain in shelters will continue to receive services provided by the Red Cross. People with limitations or who are sensitive to smoke are encouraged not to return to areas under Level Two evacuation orders.
A virtual community meeting will be hosted by the west zone’s Northwest Team 6 on Facebook at 7 p.m. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to check the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page.