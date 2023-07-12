Lane County officials release data on annual survey of local homelessness

EUGENE, Ore. – Each year, the Lane County Human Services Division carries out a count of people living in the community without shelter so they can better understand the nature of the local homelessness crisis.
The Point-In-Time Count is an important tool that officials across the nation use to understand homelessness and trends in the situation over the years. The annual one-night PIT Count is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and urban Development as well as Oregon Housing and Community Services, which provide funding for housing and homelessness services. On January 25, 2023, Lane County officials conducted the one-night PIT Count to find data on the homelessness situation that will be used by planning boards, non-profit and community organizations, and policymakers at all levels of government.
Much of the PIT Count was completed using information from Lane County’s Homelessness Information System, which keeps a count of people making use of the county’s services for homeless people. To get a more complete picture, trained outreach workers were sent out into the community to conduct surveys in areas where it was believed homeless people would not be using services. The count was completed with information from service providers who don’t participate in the HMIS such as domestic violence service providers.
According to Lane County Human Services, 2,880 individuals were counted for the PIT Count on January 25, 2023. This is significantly lower than their own HMIS’s estimation of 4,816 homeless individuals taking advantage of services in the month of January.
Lane County Human Services estimated that on January 25, 640 of their 823 Emergency Shelter beds were being used, as well as 74 of their 115 Transitional Housing beds. Lane County officials pointed out that their number of available beds was far lower than the counted 2,110 unsheltered individuals on the night of the count, and many of the beds have other eligibility requirements that mean many unsheltered individuals can’t use them. Of those 2,110, 491 of them were staying in alternative shelter programs like Safe Sleep Sites and sanctioned car camping that do not meet the HUD definition of shelter.
Lane County officials released several points of data about the homelessness situation that were uncovered by the PIT count:
• 411 homeless individuals were in households with children (117 households); 108 of those were sheltered (33 households) and 303 individuals were unsheltered (84 households)
• 197 homeless individuals were veterans; 51 were sheltered and 146 were unsheltered
• 14 homeless children were unaccompanied by adults; an additional 154 homeless youth age 18-24 were unaccompanied
• 1,170 individuals (41% of all individuals counted) were chronically homeless
• 1,114 people self-reported a mental health condition; 651 people self-reported substance use disorder
• This is the first year that HUD has asked communities to collect the age of adults. 552 homeless individuals were age 55-64 (165 sheltered and 387 unsheltered); 248 individuals were age 65 and older (89 sheltered and 156 unsheltered)
• The total number of individuals experiencing homelessness has increased by 72% in the past 5 years, from 1,641 individuals in 2018 to 2,824 individuals in 2023
• 75% of homeless individuals were unsheltered, which is significantly higher than the last pre-COVID count (65% in January of 2020)
• The percentage of homeless individuals who had experienced domestic violence increased significantly this year, from 7.8% of people counted in 2022 to 19.7% of people counted in 2023
• The percentage of chronically homeless individuals who were sheltered increased significantly from 2020 to 2023, from 24% to 43%
• The percentage of homeless individuals who were veterans decreased, from 10% of all homeless individuals in 2022 to 7% in 2023.
Lane County has been included in the governor’s state of emergency declaration due to homelessness. As a result, more than $15 million in state funding has been allocated to agencies in Lane County to deal with the issue. More information is available at the county’s website and on the Human Services Division’s website.