Lane County officials remind voters to be wary of intimidation tactics

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials say that with increasing reports of groups planning to “watch” official ballot drop boxes in Oregon and reports of contentious interactions around voting in other places, they want to remind local voters of their rights when it comes to voting.
“Every eligible voter has the right to cast their ballot without intimidation,” said Lane County Clerk Dena Dawson. “We take that right very seriously in Lane County and we encourage voters to report intimidation at a ballot drop box to the Secretary of State’s Office so that we can work with them to follow up.”
Lane County officials say voters have the right to access official ballot drop boxes and election offices without interference, keep their votes private, and vote without intimidation or threats. County officials gave several examples of voter intimidation, including:
• Harassing questions intended to interfere with the right to vote, such as questions about citizenship, criminal record, residency, or other personal information.
• False statements about penalties for voter fraud designed to frighten people away from voting.
• Verbal or physical threats meant to stop someone from voting or force them to vote a certain way.
• Purposefully obstructing the ability to vote
• Following or tracking certain voters with the intent to dissuade them from voting.
“Lane County Elections has been communicating with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that we are ready to be good partners in ensuring that voter intimidation is not permitted here,” said Dawson. “No one has the right to ask you how you voted, how you intend to vote, or ask to examine your ballot at an official drop box.”
Lane County elections officials recommend voters return their ballots directly to the Elections Office, through the US Postal Service, or at one of Lane County's 21 official drop boxes. They also said they would never send people door-to-door to collect ballots. Voters who believe their rights have been violated should contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 503-986-1518 or at elections.sos@sos.oregon.gov.