Lane County parks levy clears hurdle on its way to November ballot

EUGENE, Ore. -- A levy that would provide funding for Lane County parks cleared one of its last hurdles Tuesday afternoon on its way to the November ballot.
The Lane County Board of Commissioners voted 4 - 1 in favor of referring the initiative to the voters during its meeting this week. Commissioner Jay Bozievich voted against referring the levy to the voters.
According to parks officials, funding has declined significantly during the past four decades. This has led to a backlog in essential maintenance projects, leaving several parks in need of repairs, upgrade, and investments to keep them safe and enjoyable.
"Our current capital needs are close to $22 million," parks manager Brett Henry said during Tuesday's meeting. "If there are no significant investments made in the next 10 years, that grows to over $38 million."
If approved by the voters this November, the levy would provide about $6 million a year for five years, totaling roughly $31 million so crews can complete some of the work that's been put off, as well as some additional projects like an expansion at Armitage Park just outside of Eugene.
Rick Starnes has been coming to Armitage Park for roughly five decades now. He says he's in support of the additional funding and increased park maintenance.
"They do need more camping here because I've noticed the campground is full all of the time," Starnes said.
Lane County resident Traci Hales also weighed in.
"They put in that small dog park there, and things like that are what we could do with that bond measure," Hales said. "I always think it'd be cool if we had a playground here."
But not everyone is on board. During the Board of Commissioners meeting, Bozievich said he doesn't believe parks should be a top priority right now amid inflation and other issues.
"I cannot in good conscience ask the voters to expend some of their precious resources on what I consider the fourth down the list as far as priority goes for our distressed funds," Bozievich said. "General funds first, because that's where all of our public safety comes from. 70% of that goes to public safety. Roads are next. We can't in our economy, can't survive without good roads. People's abilities to get permits and build housing, that's pretty important. Going swimming for the day, I put that kind of down the list."