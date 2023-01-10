Lane County parks to see habitat, trail improvement work

 Skip to main content
...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH FOR WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...East to southeast wind 10 to 20 kt tonight, but will see
winds increase later Wednesday, with east to southeast winds 20
to 25 kt, with gusts 30 kt. Gusts to 35 kt possible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Seas 10 to 12 ft tonight, building to 12 to
13 ft on Wednesday, with dominant period around 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm offshore.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST Wednesday. Gale
Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Lane County parks to see habitat, trail improvement work

  • Updated
Lane County Parks

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Several parks in Lane County will soon see a host of improvement projects thanks to a partnership with the National Civilian Conservation Corps, the Lane County Government announced Tuesday.

Lane County officials say a partnership grant with the NCCC has been awarded to Lane County Parks, Friends of Buford Park and Mt. Pisgah, Willamalane Park and Recreation District, and City of Eugene Parks and Open Space. Officials say that thanks to the grant, two eight-person NCCC teams will work to improve access to nature and habitat conditions in parks near the Eugene-Springfield area in January and February 2023. According to the Lane County Government, the teams will focus on habitat and trails in the Howard Buford Recreation Area as well as almost a dozen other parks in the area.

Officials said the work crews will help plant trees, manage vegetation, remove invasive species, and plant thousands of shrubs and trees representing 20 species native to Oregon. The crews will also build new trails, maintain existing ones, and fix damaged trails. Lane County Officials said these projects should improve access to nature, enhance the quality of native ecosystems, reduce the risk of wildfire, and increase opportunities for outdoor education and tourism.

