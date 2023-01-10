Lane County parks to see habitat, trail improvement work

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Several parks in Lane County will soon see a host of improvement projects thanks to a partnership with the National Civilian Conservation Corps, the Lane County Government announced Tuesday.
Lane County officials say a partnership grant with the NCCC has been awarded to Lane County Parks, Friends of Buford Park and Mt. Pisgah, Willamalane Park and Recreation District, and City of Eugene Parks and Open Space. Officials say that thanks to the grant, two eight-person NCCC teams will work to improve access to nature and habitat conditions in parks near the Eugene-Springfield area in January and February 2023. According to the Lane County Government, the teams will focus on habitat and trails in the Howard Buford Recreation Area as well as almost a dozen other parks in the area.
Officials said the work crews will help plant trees, manage vegetation, remove invasive species, and plant thousands of shrubs and trees representing 20 species native to Oregon. The crews will also build new trails, maintain existing ones, and fix damaged trails. Lane County Officials said these projects should improve access to nature, enhance the quality of native ecosystems, reduce the risk of wildfire, and increase opportunities for outdoor education and tourism.