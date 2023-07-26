Lane County partners with local business to offer cheap storm drain cleaning

EUGENE, Ore. – To help keep storm drains clear and prevent them from releasing more pollutants into local waterways, the Lane County Government has partnered with a local business to offer cheap cleaning services to other local businesses.
Rainwater typically flows from roads, through storm drains, and directly into rivers and streams without treatment, Lane County Government officials said. That means that pollutants from parking lots and roadways can get into waterways and negatively impact water quality. Lane County officials said storm drain cleaning and maintenance can reduce the impact on water quality by removing contaminants like oil, pesticides and fertilizers.
“Businesses in our community can help improve water quality by adopting regular maintenance and cleaning of storm drains to keep them free from harmful pollutants, especially before it rains,” said Mauria Pappagallo, Lane County environmental engineering supervisor. “This small action can add up to make a big difference for our local streams and rivers and improve habitat for fish and wildlife.”
To help keep storm drains clean, Lane County’s Stormwater Management Program partnered with Eugene-based Stormwater Protection Systems to provide a flat fee of $65 for storm drain cleaning services. Businesses are responsible for cleaning privately-owned storm drains in their parking lots, and county officials said the program will make storm drain cleaning more accessible for local businesses. Businesses can sign up for the county’s storm drain cleaning program each fall and spring. Businesses interested in signing up for the fall 2023 program are encouraged to visit the Lane County Government’s website and sign up by October 31.