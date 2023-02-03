Lane County Public Health hosting vaccination clinics for children’s immunization

EUGENE, Ore. -- To keep kids from being excluded from school, Lane County Public Health is reminding parents to get their kids vaccinated and holding a two-day clinic to provide those vaccinations.
Students who are not up-to-date on their required vaccinations by February 15 will be excluded from going to school. To help parents get the kids’ immunizations up to date, LCPH is hosting a two-day walk-in clinic on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Lane County Health and Human Services Charnelton building. LCPH says the vaccinations are provided free of cost through the Vaccine for Children program, and that kids can still get their required shots at the private provider, a participating pharmacy, or a school health clinic.
“We know that it can be challenging for parents to find the time to schedule their child’s immunizations, hopefully these clinics will ease that burden,” said Lane County Communicable Disease Supervisor, Nicole Sticka, RN.
LCPH said they sent about 1,650 letters to remind parents to get their kids vaccinated this year compared to last year’s 2,300. LCPH said the decrease in letters sent is a good sign, but it also showed room for improvement. Specifically, LCPH said they noticed a greater number of kids between the ages of two and five who were missing vaccines they should have gotten at 12 months of age. LCPH said 94% of the population has to be immunized to achieve “herd immunity” to stop disease outbreaks, and that figure has yet to be reached in Lane County.
“Its easy to think of your child’s immunizations as exclusive to their own, individual health,” said Lane County Chief Health Officer, Dr. Patrick Luedtke. “The fact is, each and every one of our children’s immunizations affects their health, the health of their classmates and the health of our entire community.”
LCPH would like to remind parents that just because they choose to exempt their children from required immunizations doesn’t mean they won’t be excluded from classes in the event of a disease outbreak at school.