Lane County Public Health launches fentanyl awareness program

EUGENE, Ore. – As part of an effort to address the growing risk posed by fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic painkiller, Lane County Public Health is launching a campaign to raise awareness.
LCPH announced the launch of the Fentanyl Aware campaign on January 26, saying it was intended to help address the increasing supply and use of fentanyl in Lane County. LCPH says the increased prevalence of the illicit opioid has led to increased calls to 911, more emergency room visits, and deaths. LCPH hopes the campaign will help counteract those effects by promoting knowledge and safety through education.
“Ultimately, we hope the outcome of this campaign is saved lives,” said Lane County Public Health Community Health Analyst and Fentanyl Aware campaign coordinator, Alexander LaVake. “To that end, we will be providing youth, families, and community members with the tools to stay safe, respond to an overdose, and provide strategies to lower the risk of overdose.”
The campaign will seek to educate the public on subjects like Narcan use, how to recognize and respond to signs and symptoms of an overdose, and how to access community resources for addiction. LCPH says the Fentanyl Aware campaign will be available on its website as well as through partnerships and educational opportunities with several school districts and community organizations.