 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Lane County Public Health launches fentanyl awareness program

  • Updated
  • 0
Fentanyl Aware program from Lane County Public Health

EUGENE, Ore. – As part of an effort to address the growing risk posed by fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic painkiller, Lane County Public Health is launching a campaign to raise awareness.

LCPH announced the launch of the Fentanyl Aware campaign on January 26, saying it was intended to help address the increasing supply and use of fentanyl in Lane County. LCPH says the increased prevalence of the illicit opioid has led to increased calls to 911, more emergency room visits, and deaths. LCPH hopes the campaign will help counteract those effects by promoting knowledge and safety through education.

“Ultimately, we hope the outcome of this campaign is saved lives,” said Lane County Public Health Community Health Analyst and Fentanyl Aware campaign coordinator, Alexander LaVake. “To that end, we will be providing youth, families, and community members with the tools to stay safe, respond to an overdose, and provide strategies to lower the risk of overdose.”

The campaign will seek to educate the public on subjects like Narcan use, how to recognize and respond to signs and symptoms of an overdose, and how to access community resources for addiction. LCPH says the Fentanyl Aware campaign will be available on its website as well as through partnerships and educational opportunities with several school districts and community organizations.

Fentanyl Aware

Tags

Recommended for you