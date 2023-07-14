Lane County public health officials provide tips, resources to beat the heat

 Skip to main content
.There is a 50-60% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Lane County public health officials provide tips, resources to beat the heat

Heat

EUGENE, Ore. –With temperatures in some areas expected to reach upwards of 100 degrees this weekend, Lane County Public Health has offered a number of tips in the name of staying safe during periods of extreme heat, county officials said.

Lane County Public Health officials said the best protection against excessive heat is to stay cool, hydrated, and informed by watching the heat index to identify the most dangerous periods of extreme heat.

Outdoor activities should be scheduled during the morning or evening, which are typically the cooler times of day, county officials said. Public officials also recommend light-colored clothing and sunscreen, drinking plenty of fluids, and avoiding alcoholic and sugar-heavy drinks.

The county said heat stroke, which occurs when the body is unable to control its temperature, is the most serious heat-related illness. With heat stroke, the body’s temperature rises rapidly, sweating stops, and the body can’t cool down, public health officials said.

Risks include death or permanent disability if emergency treatment isn’t provided, the county said. Lane County Public Health officials said warning signs include a body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or more, red and hot skin, a rapid pulse, and unconsciousness.

A heat stroke victim should be moved to a shady or air-conditioned space and their body temperature reduced with the cool, damp cloths, a garden hose, or a cool shower, public health officials said. County officials said a patient shouldn’t be given fluids and body temperature should be monitored until it reaches 101 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat exhaustion is a milder condition that can develop through longer exposure to high temperatures, the county said. Public officials said symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, a fast and weak pulse, clammy skin, fainting, and nausea or vomiting. Someone experiencing heat exhaustion should be moved to a cooler location, their clothing loosened, with cool, wet cloths applied to as much of their body as possible, the county said.

Several locations around Lane County serve as cooling centers, the county said. A complete list can be found on the county’s website.

