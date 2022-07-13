Lane County Public Health recommends masking up indoors

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Due to sustained transmission of COVID-19 and an overstressed medical system in Lane County, public health officials are recommending community members wear masks indoors.
Lane County Public Health is making this recommendation due to heightened rates of COVID transmission in the area. Officials say the recommendation is timely as events including the World Athletics Championships are expected to bring thousands of visitors to Lane County in the coming days. Officials add that the recommendation follows Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Senior Public Health Officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke says the recommendation is a step towards protecting a vulnerable community.
“Quite frankly, we as a community are vulnerable,” he said. “Our medical system is currently strained, we have a significant influx of people, and we have high COVID case rates. The time to act is now in order to ensure everyone in Lane County who needs emergency care is able to receive it.”
LCPH stresses that this recommendation is not a mandate. The LCPH encourages community members to respect the decisions of others when it comes to wearing masks. The LCPH also recommends getting vaccinated against COVID as soon as possible, saying those who receive vaccines or boosters now will be able to get another booster in the fall.