Lane County Public Health reminds residents to stay cool during hot weather

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – With temperatures expected to reach into the 90s this weekend, Lane County Public Health is reminding residents to be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses.
LCPH said the best way to stay safe in excessive heat is to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed. Public health officials recommend wearing light clothing, staying inside or in the shade, and using plenty of sunscreen. They also said to drink plenty of fluids, and to avoid alcoholic or sugary drinks.
LCPH also spoke to the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat stroke include a body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or more, red or hot skin, rapid pulse, and possibly unconsciousness. Health officials said to call 911 if you see signs of heat stroke, then get the victim to a cooler place and try to reduce the person’s body temperature by using cool cloths, a garden hose or even a cool shower. They specifically recommend not giving a person suffering heat stroke fluids.
While heat stroke can be life-threatening, heat exhaustion can also be dangerous. LCPH said heat exhaustion can be caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures if fluids aren’t being replaced fast enough, and symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, fast pulse, fainting, and nausea or vomiting. Officials recommend moving someone suffering heat exhaustion to a cooler location, loosening their clothing, applying cool wet cloths, and sipping water.
Public health officials said air conditioners are a vital tool for staying safe during a heat wave. Officials said to set the AC to a comfortable setting, preferably between 72 and 79 degrees. They also said to avoid using a fan as a cooling source, especially when it’s more than 90 degrees outside, and to close curtains and blinds during the day to keep the sun out. For those without a place that stays cool during the hottest parts of the day, LCPH recommends visiting a public space that has air conditioning such as a library, community center, or a park with plenty of shade and a water feature.