...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Unseasonably warm to hot conditions with maximum
temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Minimum temperatures
generally dipping into the mid 50s to lower 60s early each
morning.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Urban centers and locations above the
valley floors will remain the warmest overnight, with morning
lows potentially holding in the mid to upper 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Lane County Public Health reminds residents to stay cool during hot weather

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – With temperatures expected to reach into the 90s this weekend, Lane County Public Health is reminding residents to be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses.

LCPH said the best way to stay safe in excessive heat is to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed. Public health officials recommend wearing light clothing, staying inside or in the shade, and using plenty of sunscreen. They also said to drink plenty of fluids, and to avoid alcoholic or sugary drinks.

LCPH also spoke to the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat stroke include a body temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or more, red or hot skin, rapid pulse, and possibly unconsciousness. Health officials said to call 911 if you see signs of heat stroke, then get the victim to a cooler place and try to reduce the person’s body temperature by using cool cloths, a garden hose or even a cool shower. They specifically recommend not giving a person suffering heat stroke fluids.

While heat stroke can be life-threatening, heat exhaustion can also be dangerous. LCPH said heat exhaustion can be caused by prolonged exposure to high temperatures if fluids aren’t being replaced fast enough, and symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, fast pulse, fainting, and nausea or vomiting. Officials recommend moving someone suffering heat exhaustion to a cooler location, loosening their clothing, applying cool wet cloths, and sipping water.

Public health officials said air conditioners are a vital tool for staying safe during a heat wave. Officials said to set the AC to a comfortable setting, preferably between 72 and 79 degrees. They also said to avoid using a fan as a cooling source, especially when it’s more than 90 degrees outside, and to close curtains and blinds during the day to keep the sun out. For those without a place that stays cool during the hottest parts of the day, LCPH recommends visiting a public space that has air conditioning such as a library, community center, or a park with plenty of shade and a water feature.

